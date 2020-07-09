ROTC taking scholarship applications

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Applications are being taken for the Army ROTC Minuteman scholarship.

The four-year scholarship provides students with up to $176,256 depending on the academic institution. The scholarship includes $134,656 in tuition and fees, a $4,200 stipend, $1,200 book allowanc and $5,000 for serving in an Army Reserve unit under the Simultaneous Membership Program.

The scholarship amount will increase each year based on the cost of tuition and fees. Cadets can receive low-cost Tricare health and dental care while serving in the SMP.

Scholarship recipients have the choice of using the scholarship to cover full tuition and fees or $10,000 for room and board at colleges and universities served by an Army ROTC program.

The three-year scholarship provides up to $100,992, again depending on the institution. It includes $33,664 in tuition and fees and the same stipend, book allowance and SMP payment as the four-year scholarship.

Upon completion of the ROTC program, cadets are commissioned in the Army Reserve.

There are 275 host programs that cover nearly 3,000 schools across the United States. To find one, go to https://www.goarmy.com/rotc.html.