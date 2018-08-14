The Independent Community Bankers of America announced that Royal Bank won Honorable Mention for the 2018 National Community Bank Service award among six other community banks nationwide.
The National Community Bank Service recognizes volunteer efforts of the nation’s community banks. Royal Bank's nomination was for its launch of the #MilkBreakChallenge social media campaign. The campaign was started by employees who sought to help the dairy industry in their local communities.
“If you visit with a dairy farmer in Wisconsin, you’ll quickly come to realize that 2018 has been a rough year,” said Glenda Faull, executive vice president and chief banking officer of Royal Bank. “As a community bank operating in the rural communities of Southwest Wisconsin, we understand that the success of this important industry is vital to the success of our local economies.”
Employees pitched the idea to launch an office-to-office challenge to help promote the dairy industry using social media. The bank branded the campaign as the #MilkBreakChallenge, and each of the bank's 19 locations hosted a dairy- or agriculture-themed day. The campaign was launched in April to celebrate Community Banking Month.
“We’re continually inspired by the deep commitment that our employees have in supporting our customers and local communities,” said Dan Ravenscroft, president and CEO of Royal Bank. “The success of this campaign is the direct result of employees recognizing the struggle that our local producers are experiencing and taking action to highlight one of Wisconsin’s largest industries. This was a great way to pay tribute to our local family farms.”
The social media campaign generated nearly 40,000 impressions and over 2,000 likes, comments and shares on the bank’s Facebook page.
Locally, Royal Bank has offices in Camp Douglas, Elroy, Hillsboro, Mauston, New Lisbon and Viroqua.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.