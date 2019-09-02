The Independent Community Bankers of America announced that Royal Bank has won honorable mention for the 2019 National Community Bank Service awards.
Royal Bank was one of 10 community banks nationwide to win honorable mention.
The National Community Bank Service award recognizes “outstanding and innovative volunteer efforts” of the nation’s community banks.
Royal Bank was recognized for its disaster-relief efforts following torrential rains that inundated areas of southwest Wisconsin in 2018. Flooding in the area resulted in the loss of homes and extensive property damage.
“As a true community partner, our organization and employees felt compelled to help serve the immediate and long-term recovery needs of our affected communities,” said Dan Ravenscroft, Royal Bank president and CEO. “We’re thankful for this recognition by ICBA and consider it a privilege to support our customers, friends and neighbors in their time of need.”
In response to the recovery efforts, Royal Bank offered employees from each of their 19 office locations the opportunity to help clean up during business hours. Cleanup ranged from helping to tear out drywall and insulation to sanitizing floors and walls, removing furniture and fixtures and hauling debris to dump sites. Royal Bank donated $422,000 through various donations, loans and grants toward recovery efforts.
“ICBA is proud to recognize the extraordinary contributions of Royal Bank and its employees, which demonstrate the vital role community banks serve in helping local communities prosper,” said ICBA president and CEO Rebeca Romero Rainey. “Royal Bank’s dedication to community banking principles and unwavering support for its customers and communities serves as a shining example for our industry.”
Royal Bank has 19 offices in Wisconsin, including locations in Camp Douglas, Elroy, Hillsboro, Mauston and New Lisbon.
