Royal Bank's Ravenscroft elected to Wisconsin Bankers Association board

The Wisconsin Bankers Association board of directors recently appointed Dan Ravenscroft, president and CEO of Royal Bank, to serve a three-year term on the board.

The Wisconsin Bankers Association is the state’s largest financial industry trade association, representing more than 200 commercial banks and savings institutions, their branches, and over 21,000 employees.

“It is a true honor to join this distinguished group of thought leaders in the community banking industry,” said Ravenscroft. “I look forward to working with the WBA Board of Directors to continue their deep-seated tradition of excellence and help propel the industry into the future.”

Since joining Royal Bank in 1996, Ravenscroft has served as an account representative, a loan officer, branch manager and regional vice president. In 2018, he was named Royal Bank’s president and CEO and serves on the bank’s advisory boards and the Royal Bank board of directors. He is a graduate of the Graduate School of Banking at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and earned his finance degree from UW-Eau Claire.

“Dan’s leadership and commitment will be an asset to our board and Wisconsin’s banking industry,” said Rose Oswald Poels, WBA president and CEO.

Serving as officers on the WBA board are chair Ken Thompson, president and CEO of Capitol Bank, Madison; chair-elect Dan Peterson, president and CEO of The Stephenson National Bank & Trust, Marinette; vice-chair Donna Hoppenjan, president and CEO of Mound City Bank, Platteville; and past chair Paul Kohler, president and CEO of Charter Bank, Eau Claire.

