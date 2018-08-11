Royall School District was awarded a school safety grant of $60,000 July 25.
The $60,000 is part of the nearly $2 million in school safety grant funding awarded to 23 school districts.
“Across the state of Wisconsin, parents should be confident that when they send their children to school this fall, their kids will be going to the safest schools in the nation,” said Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel in a statement. “Thanks to a renewed partnership between educators, mental health professionals and law enforcement, communities will be more ready than ever to respond to a crisis and keep kids happy and safe in their school.”
Royall School District Superintendent Mark Gruen said the money will be used for “improved cameras and DVRs, training for our staff and replacement on our walkie-talkies.”
Gruen said he was appreciative of the grant but wished there was more flexibility in how the money could be spent to improve school safety.
“The safety initiative was awesome, but as a district we know what our immediate needs are better than anyone on the outside,” Gruen said. “The people who are dishing out the money don’t necessarily know what our specific needs are as well as we do… I think it became a publicity game more than a safety issue with how they distributed funds.”
