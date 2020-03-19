Royall School District closes, maintains school lunch

Royall School District closed its K-12 school building in Elroy to students at 5 p.m. March 18.

School district superintendent Mark Gruen said March 19 and 20 have been scheduled as staff development days, where school staff will work on alternate lesson plans for students to utilize during the closure.

“Monday, March 23 through Friday, April 3, the teaching staff and the administrative team are developing a plan for alternate delivery of educational opportunities for our students,” Gruen said. “Your students’ teachers will be in contact with them via online educational platforms, emails, and/or through educational packets and information that will be sent home on Wednesday, March 18.”

Royall will reopen at the earliest on April 6. Staff are allowed in the building during the closure.

“Starting March 23, we will be offering free lunch and free breakfast to all students that want it,” Gruen said. “It will be available for delivery. You are responsible for requesting the meals in advance. We will have further information available next week.”

Gruen said parents should check the district’s Facebook page, online site, and Skylert for updates.

The school district includes the village of Kendall in Monroe County.

