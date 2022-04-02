Rules for canning pickled eggs

According to the newsletter “Preserve It Fresh, Preserve It Safe,” while you may see home-canned pickled eggs for purchase, it is actually not safe to can pickled eggs at home. In fact, home-pickled eggs stored at room temperature were linked to a case of botulism – so just imagine long-term shelf storage of canned pickled eggs! If you enjoy the taste of pickled eggs, you can pickle eggs at home by following good sanitation and food safety practices during the process, and if you always store the eggs in the refrigerator!

Remember there are no research-supported home canning processes for pickled eggs. The recipes provided here are all meant to be stored in the refrigerator. Pickled eggs should never be stored at room temperature, except during serving, and they should not be at room temperature for more than two hours.

Eggs: Each of the recipes in this article uses 12 eggs. Small to medium size eggs work best for pickling as they more easily take on the flavoring of the pickling brine. Use the freshest eggs available. All eggs need to be hard-boiled and shells removed.

Jars: Glass canning jars work well for pickling. A quart size jar will hold approximately one dozen medium eggs. Jars and lids should be sterilized before use. To sterilize the jars and lids, place in boiling water for 10 minutes. Keep the jars and lids warm in the water while you prepare the pickling solution.

Pickling solution: All of the pickling solutions provided here require bringing all the ingredients (except the eggs) to a boil, reducing the heat and simmering for five minutes.

Packing the jars: Pack no more than one dozen peeled, hard-cooked eggs loosely into a warm, pre-sterilized quart jar. Completely cover the eggs with the hot pickling solution, place the lid on the jar, and refrigerate immediately. Allow eggs to cure for 1 to 2 weeks for best flavor. Eggs should be eaten within 3 to 4 months.

April Anderson is the Monroe County Health & Well-Being Educator/FoodWIse coordinator.

