SPARTA - The Monroe County Board of Supervisors received an update on the status of the Scenic Mississippi Regional Transit Program at the board's regular monthly meeting Jan. 23.
The S.M.R.T bus system was implemented in Monroe County in October of 2017 with the creation of the Green Line, a pilot program which transports residents from Tomah to La Crosse and back daily.
The S.M.R.T bus system has run in Crawford, Vernon and La Crosse counties since 2013.
The buses have a 26-passenger capacity, are handicapped accessible, have free WiFi, are air conditioned and have bike racks that can carry four bikes. The cost to ride is $3 for a one-way fare, $25 for a 10-ride punch card and $80 for a monthly pass.
Charlie Handy of the La Crosse County Planning Department, said the system has met its ridership targets but could increase those numbers with more than one bus. The department wanted to purchase two in 2018 but were only awarded one.
"We need a second bus on the Green Route to add a significant improvement in functionality for the route," Handy said. "We are exactly where we projected to be as far as ridership in our 2016 study, which is good, but it's not good enough. We really need to improve that ridership. The problem is the riders don't have enough choices because we don't have enough buses on the route. So we're actually looking to purchase three buses in 2019, and two of those buses will go on the Green Route."
To purchase the three additional buses, there is work to be done in terms of writing grants and getting local matching grants from communities, Handy said. With the additional buses the hope is to expand the route.
Right now there is one route in the morning that travels from Tomah to La Crosse and back to Tomah in the same afternoon, Handy said. The goal is to increase the number of times the bus travels between cities to three times daily.
"The hope is to have two routes in the morning starting at both ends and passing each other; we hope to have that done by March of 2019," he said. "Then the third route would be the lunch route, or the noon route, and that we hope to have done by August of 2019 ... those are also dependent on us doing the proper fundraising for local matches for those projects."
It was S.M.R.T's best year to date in terms of local matching funds, Handy said. They are collected from various entities − local units of government such as the county, cities, villages, businesses and organizations.
Last year was also S.M.R.T's single largest ridership year due to the addition of the Green Line, Handy said.
"That's a very good thing," Handy said. "We're very happy."
