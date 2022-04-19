Safe Sitter classes May 13 and June 4 at Tomah Health

Children entering sixth through eighth grade can learn childcare safety during Safe Sitter classes scheduled May 13 or June 4 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Tomah Health, 501 Gopher Dr., Tomah.

“The Safe Sitter class is a highly respected course that provides aspiring childcare sitters with the knowledge and skills they need to set parents at ease and help out families that need a responsible sitter,” said Tomah Health education assistant Shayla Furlano, RN. “The class is also a fun and hands-on experience for pre-teens and teens to learn how to safely and responsibly care for infants and children.”

Furlano said the instructor-led class is filled with fun games and role-playing exercises.

Indianapolis pediatrician Dr. Patricia Keener developed the nationally recognized program after a colleague’s toddler choked to death while in the care of an adult sitter. More than 600,000 graduates have completed the course at hundreds of cities across the country.

Students will learn how to prevent unsafe situations and what to do when faced with dangers such as power failures or weather emergencies, plus first aid and rescue skills like choking rescue and CPR. The classes will also highlight childcare skills to manage behavior and the stages of child development, as well as diapering. Students will also learn life and business skills like how to screen childcare jobs, discuss fees, and greet parents that will set students up for success.

Furlano said that early registration is suggested since space is limited for each class. The cost of the class is $45. The fee includes the class handbook, lunch and a snack.

For more information or to register, contact Furlano at 608-377-8617 or SFurlano@tomahhealth.org. Registration is due one week prior to the event. Registration forms will be emailed to parents, and completed forms must be returned before attending class.

