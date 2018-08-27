Until recently, the main office at Black River Falls High School was located in the center of the building.
"We really didn't have a good main entrance," recalled principal Tom Chambers. "We moved our in-school suspension room to near the south side entrance, and our supervisor for the in-school suspension became our door greeter. After the person was greeted at the door, they were told to hang a right, go down the hall, and halfway down the hall was the main office − and then they disappeared."
It's a different era in 2018 as students return to class Tuesday for the first day of the 2018-19 school year. School districts in Black River Falls and Tomah have elevated their school safety measures, and many of the changes were launched before another pair of school shootings last spring put the issue back in the headlines.
In 2013, the Tomah Area School District spent $400,000 to secure all its school buildings in the wake of massacre at a Connecticut elementary school. Most schools in the district have a double vestibule, and any visitor must be recognized by a staff member and given a pass before entering the main building.
"Back in the 1980s, you could just walk into a school," said Tomah superintendent Cindy Zahrte. "All the doors were open. Today we have just one entrance for each building. If you don't have a reason to be there, you won't be let in."
Safety was a major concern when Black River Falls sought public opinion in advance of a successful school referendum in 2014. The $22.5 million referendum included $230,000 worth of security measures. The remodel of the high school moved the office to the front of the building next to the main entrance.
"It changed things dramatically," Chambers said. "It meant our secretaries became the face of the buildings. They're the ones who greet people as they come in."
Not only does high school staff know who's coming in, it also has an idea who's leaving. Most of the other doors have been equipped with security alarms that deter students from exiting any door except the front.
Even though Black River Falls and Tomah have spent a considerable amount on security, administrators at both schools welcomed their share of the $100 million approved by the state legislature in response to school shootings earlier this year in Florida and Texas.
The Tomah district received $220,000 in state money and applied it toward the first phase of an Informacast system that sends out mass notifications during emergencies through multiple communication devices. The high school and two elementary schools will be equipped this year, and the district plans to cover the remaining schools with its own funds over the next two budget cycles.
The cost to equip every school building is $600,000, and Zahrte said the school district was considering paying for the entire system on its own before the grant money was issued.
"It was on our list," Zahrte said.
Black River Falls received at total of $84,000 and used it for electronic door monitoring at the high school and bullet-resistant glass doors throughout the district.
"It's not bullet-proof, but it slows things down and increases response time," Black River Falls superintendent Shelly Severson said.
While Severson appreciates the state funding, she said training staff and building relationships with the community, especially law enforcement, is also critical. She said the district has an excellent working relationship with the Black River Falls Police Department and Jackson County Sheriff's Office.
"We're lucky that we have local law enforcement that is really engaged with our schools," she said. "They are so incredibly helpful, and they want to be involved in our processes."
Zahrte said the entire community plays a role in keeping schools safe. She said it's important for students and parents to be aware of what is happening and has often said, "If you see something, say something." She doesn't believe that amounts to "profiling" students.
"We have all sorts of students who march to the beat of a different drummer, and individualism is fine," she said. "But when students are making threats or making comments about hurting other people or threatening to blow things up, that's not appropriate. Maybe they didn't mean that, but they have to learn in today's society those are not appropriate things to be saying."
Despite the attention paid to school shootings, Zahrte said school is generally a safe place for students. She violence in school reflects the broader society.
"The research shows schools are one of the safest places for kids to be," she said. "It's much more likely that children will be hurt in their homes than in school. Having said that, we still have a responsibility to do everything we can to ensure that the environment at school is a safe place."
Severson acknowledged that no building can ever be made completely safe. She said it's just as important to create a caring environment where every student believes he or she is welcome and respected.
"The relationship we have with our students is our first line of defense," she said. "When students are caring for each other, they'll notice when a student changes his or her behavior or is suffering in silence. How many times have we seen on the national news a student say, 'I saw that coming.'"
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
