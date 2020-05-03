Salute to Tomah High School senior athletes

Thursday was supposed to be a busy day on the Tomah High School sports calendar.
The girls soccer and softball teams had home games scheduled against La Crosse Logan. The baseball team was ready to hit the road for La Crosse Logan. The boys tennis team was also headed to Logan.
None of it happened due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The community did what it could to recognize athletes, especially seniors who lost their final season of competition. A twilight parade from the middle school to the high school was held Thursday featuring senior athletes from the seven spring sports.
Girls soccer coach Katie Spiers was among those lined up on the parade route outside E.J. McKean Field, which was lighted for the event.
"It has been quite an adjustment not being in touch with the athletes," Spiers said. "We've been pretty creative about finding ways to stay in touch with each other. It's all about support."
Public and private schools in Wisconsin closed their doors March 18, nine days after practice started for boys and girls track and field. While the Tomah Area School District has preserved a portion of academic activity through distance learning, there was no way to salvage extracurriculars. Baseball, boys golf, girls softball, girls soccer, boys tennis and track and field were aborted at the launch pad with no games and no post-season tournament series.
Spiers' daughter, Alexis Spiers, was expecting to play her junior soccer season this spring. She said school work has kept her busy, but she misses the time after class that's normally spent on the soccer field.
"I'm going to miss (the seniors) so much," Alexis said. "We're not going to say good-bye − no Senior Night. It's hard."
Parade units were greeted with banners along the route from classmates, teachers, coaches and community members. One of the banners was from the Minney family, which lives across the street from the middle school on Hollister Avenue. Summer Minney and her 11-year-old daughter, Mizara, watched the parade as it exited the middle school parking lot.
"It was sad for the kids not to participate for their senior year," Summer Minney said. "This is our way of saying, 'Stay strong, and good luck in college.'"
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
