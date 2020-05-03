Salute to Tomah High School senior athletes

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Thursday was supposed to be a busy day on the Tomah High School sports calendar.

The girls soccer and softball teams had home games scheduled against La Crosse Logan. The baseball team was ready to hit the road for La Crosse Logan. The boys tennis team was also headed to Logan.

None of it happened due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The community did what it could to recognize athletes, especially seniors who lost their final season of competition. A twilight parade from the middle school to the high school was held Thursday featuring senior athletes from the seven spring sports.

Girls soccer coach Katie Spiers was among those lined up on the parade route outside E.J. McKean Field, which was lighted for the event.

"It has been quite an adjustment not being in touch with the athletes," Spiers said. "We've been pretty creative about finding ways to stay in touch with each other. It's all about support."