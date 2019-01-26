This year’s Christmas shopping was a breeze. I didn’t have to fight holiday crowds, heavy traffic or face quandaries over what to give my loved ones. As I do every year, I started early to ask my family what they wanted for Christmas. And as the grandchildren, older teens both, were clear in what to ask me for and my daughter, always cognizant of my senior, Social Security budget, requested utilitarian items ... nothing frilly or fun at all. I had the items ordered, delivered and wrapped way before Christmas day arrived, which freed my time up for baking way too many cookies and treats as Christmas fare.
As for me, I too asked for reasonably priced, non-glamorous items: pot holders from my granddaughter to replace a couple that I had absent-mindlessly set afire (egad!) And again, because of a wandering mind when doing dishes, I was working without a full set of flatware. I had thrown four salad forks, two dinner forks and a knife in the trash by the time to announce my Christmas gift requests rolled around.
“I’ll send you a link” and “Send me a link” became back-and-forth text conversations in the weeks leading up to the final days for “free shipping to arrive by Christmas.” The links insured that the desired gifts would be the right size, the right color and the right pattern (my flatware).
So while we all received what we wanted for Christmas, the morning wrought hardly any surprises as we opened the “links” packages. I did get a pair of slippers, an immersion blender (fun!) and a new novel to hit the market ... all but the slippers purchased via online links.
While shopping online (a la Amazon) is certainly more convenient than schlepping to a big department store at a mall and fighting determined sale-searching crowds, it has become almost a necessity. A trip to the Valley View Mall in Onalaska? Macy’s has closed! Herberger’s has closed! Sears has closed! Sears filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in October. At that time, it had 687 stores. At its peak in 2012, its stores, including K-Marts, numbered 4,000. And it plans to close another 80 stores in March. It closed its anchor store at the largest mall in the United States, the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota. JCPenney is teetering on the brink of bankruptcy. Even Walmart closed 63 Sam’s Club stores and Walmart stores within 10 miles of each other. Not just Valley View Mall, but the nation is closing up giant retail stores.
Economists have dubbed the massive closings or down-sizing of every major department store chain and specialty stores a “retail apocalypse.” (Besides the Biblical definition ... total destruction of the world ... a second, more modern definition of the word is in vogue: an event involving destruction or damage on an awesome or catastrophic scale.)
If one googles “Department Store Closings” and sees that Rite Aid closed 600 stores; Toys R Us closed all 735 of its remaining US stores; and Subway, after closing 900 stores in 2017, closed 500 more sandwich shops in 2018, the retail business is absolutely experiencing “Apocalypse Now.” (I am a bit surprised about the Subway closings. I guess if I lived in a metropolitan area, I could buy a sandwich online from one of the 50,000 restaurants that a new company, Grubhub, has contracted with nationally for home delivery. But would my cheeseburger arrive needing a heat-up in my microwave? I’m rooting that our Subway locations stay in business, although two in our small town might seem excessive.)
The obvious reason (or blame) for the massive closings of brick-and-mortar retailers can be attributed quite simply to Amazon.com. This super e-tailer offers lower prices, free shipping often and the convenience of surfing for items from my couch or easy chair, sometimes with overnight or two day delivery. Hard for me not to go online to shop. And if Amazon does not have what I’m looking for, I can go to Macy’s on line and use my still active credit card to maybe find what I’m looking for.
And I guess that’s the good news, if there is any in this new phenomenon of mall ghost towns.
Companies are rerouting their wares to online sites. That’s good for the companies. But for their employees? When Macy’s closed 68 of their stores in 2017, 10,000 employees were impacted. Can we take solace in today’s very low three percent unemployment rate to assume those workers have finally found jobs?
The retail apocalypse will not reverse itself. I have kissed the Macy’s and Sears stores at Valley View Mall goodbye for good. They will not be rising from the ashes.
But I have some time, before I start thinking about what I want to give or get for Christmas this year. I may decide not to ask for “links” from my teens or daughter and surprise them with things I think they might like. And I will tell them to surprise me with things they think I might like or need. Instead, on a sunny, snow-less day in early December, I will hit the stores on Superior Avenue here in town. First stop? Tomah Cash Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.