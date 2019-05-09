A 30-year-old Sauk City man is dead after a two-vehicle crash Thursday east of Kendall.
The Monroe County Sheriff's Office reported a 1991 Dodge Caravan was traveling eastbound on Hwy. 71 shortly after 1:30 p.m. when it crossed the centerline and struck a westbound semi truck. The van spun and came to rest in the ditch on the south side of the road. The driver of the van was pronounced dead on the scene. The truck driver was not injured.
The driver’s name is being withheld pending notification of the family.
The incident remains under investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol and Monroe County Medical Examiner.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.