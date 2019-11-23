Tomah's annual holiday boys hockey tournament is down to three teams, but the Tomah-Sparta skaters will still play two games to open the 2019-20 season. The Timberwolves will play both of their varsity tournament contests Saturday, Nov. 30 after Sauk Prairie dropped out of the tournament.
Tomah-Sparta will play Black River Falls at noon and then face Marshfield at 4 p.m. There will be a Tomah Youth Hockey contest played in between the two varsity games.
Black River Falls will face Marshfield in Tomah Friday, Nov. 29 at 7 p.m. It will be preceded by a junior varsity contest between Tomah-Sparta and Marshfield at 5 p.m.
All games will be played at Tomah Ice Center.
