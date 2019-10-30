Scenic Bluffs Community Health Centers based in Cashton is offering assistance for Affordable Care Act enrollment. Help Team member Marina Abt can assist with eligibility and benefit questions, as well as guide individuals through changes, updates and enrollment in the right health insurance plan.
The services are free of cost, and are open to the public by appointment only. The open enrollment period begins Nov. 1 and runs through Dec. 15. Appointments can be scheduled by calling Scenic Bluffs at 608-654-5100 extension 233.
Scenic Bluffs has full-time patient access coordinators to guide applicants through locating, understanding and obtaining healthcare benefits. Help Team members can discuss healthcare policy changes, insurance and prescription drug programs and can give information on area food pantries, thrift stores, community care applications and other local agencies.
The Help Team can screen individuals for potential eligibility in various programs and assist in submitting an online application for the Marketplace Insurance Exchange and other programs.
For more information on services offered at Scenic Bluffs, visit scenicbluffs.org.
