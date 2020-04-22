Schnitzler elected Monroe County Board chair

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Cedric Schnitzler is the new chair of the Monroe County Board of Supervisors.

Schnitzler, who represents District 4 in the city of Sparta, was elected without opposition during the board's reorganization meeting Tuesday at the Sparta American Legion hall. He replaces Pete Peterson, who didn't run for re-election.

Schnitzler returns as chair after a two-year absence. He lost his post to Peterson in 2018.

"I humbly accept and hope I don't let you down," Schnitzler said.

The new vice-chair is District 5 supervisor Wallace Habhegger of Sparta, who also reclaims his previous title after a two-year absence. He won by a 10-6 vote over Rod Sherwood. Habhegger succeeds James Schroeder, who didn't seek re-election.

David Pierce, Sharon Folcey, Alan McCoy, Nodji Van Wychen and Remy Gomez were elected to the Highway Committee. Folcey and Pierce served were re-elected, while McCoy, Van Wychen and Gomez replace Schnitzler, Schroeder and Paul Steele.

Board members also passed a resolution that restructures positions within the Monroe County Sheriff's Office to create an additional patrol sergeant effective May 1. Sheriff Wes Revels said the fiscal impact is $2,100.