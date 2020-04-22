Schnitzler elected Monroe County Board chair

Cedric Schnitzler is the new chair of the Monroe County Board of Supervisors.
Schnitzler, who represents District 4 in the city of Sparta, was elected without opposition during the board's reorganization meeting Tuesday at the Sparta American Legion hall. He replaces Pete Peterson, who didn't run for re-election.
Schnitzler returns as chair after a two-year absence. He lost his post to Peterson in 2018.
"I humbly accept and hope I don't let you down," Schnitzler said.
The new vice-chair is District 5 supervisor Wallace Habhegger of Sparta, who also reclaims his previous title after a two-year absence. He won by a 10-6 vote over Rod Sherwood. Habhegger succeeds James Schroeder, who didn't seek re-election.
David Pierce, Sharon Folcey, Alan McCoy, Nodji Van Wychen and Remy Gomez were elected to the Highway Committee. Folcey and Pierce served were re-elected, while McCoy, Van Wychen and Gomez replace Schnitzler, Schroeder and Paul Steele.
Board members also passed a resolution that restructures positions within the Monroe County Sheriff's Office to create an additional patrol sergeant effective May 1. Sheriff Wes Revels said the fiscal impact is $2,100.
The board met at the American Legion hall to create more distance between those in attendance. The meeting was made available to the public by phone and through live-streaming on Facebook. Those in attendance were asked to remain six feet apart, and masks and hand sanitizers were made available.
Schitzler said the board is tentatively planning to hold its Wednesday, May 27 meeting at the Legion hall.
To open the meeting, the board was informed that 2020 begins the 83rd term of the Monroe County Board. The first county board meeting was held April 14, 1854, with two members.
