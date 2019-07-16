Electors at the Aug. 26 Tomah Area School District annual meeting will vote on a 2019-20 budget that increases the tax levy by 4.31 percent.
The Tomah School Board approved the levy by a 4-0 vote during its regular monthly meeting Monday at Robert Kupper Learning Center.
Board members Aaron Lueck, Pam Buchda, Nancy McCoy and Gary Grovesteen voted in favor of the levy. Board members John McMullen, Jerry Fushianes and Brian Hennessey were absent.
The increase offsets a 4.74 percent levy decrease from last year.
School district business manager Greg Gaarder estimates property values in the district will increase 2.5 percent, which means taxes on a $100,000 property would rise by $13.14 to $758.45.
The vote at the annual meeting is advisory. The district won't have final figures on enrollment and property values until later this fall. The board will take a binding vote on the budget sometime in October.
The mill rate of $7.58 per $1,000 of equalized value is the second lowest this decade.
"We are near or at historic lows since the 1970s," Gaarder said.
He also said Tomah continues to have one of the lowest mill rates in the state. Sparta's mill rate in 2018-19 was $8.80, and Black River Falls had a rate of $8.98.
The state budget signed by Gov. Tony Evers allows a spending increase of $175 per student under the state's revenue limit. Since Tomah is a low-spending district, it gets an additional spending authority of $71 per student.
On the spending side, the budget includes nearly $600,000 in new positions, including a new principal at Camp Douglas, Oakdale and Tomah Area Montessori schools. The additional position will allow principals in the district's three largest elementary schools − LaGrange, Lemonweir and Miller − to remain there full time without the responsibility of an outlying school.
The additions also include multiple special education positions and hours for guidance counselors at Wyeville, Warrens, Camp Douglas, Oakdale and Tomah Montessori.
In a related matter, the board closed the books the on 2018-19 school year. The district's fund balance rose by $67,000 to $4.6 million.
Gaarder also reported that the district's capital improvement funds rose by $68,000 to $212,000. The district has been adding money to the account for four years and can begin using the funds starting July 1, 2020.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
