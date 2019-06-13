The Tomah School Board will discuss teacher compensation and staffing during its regular monthly meeting Monday, June 17 at Robert Kupper Learning Center starting at 7 p.m.
Board members will consider a tentative agreement with the Tomah Education Association for a base salary increase. State law caps the increase at the rate of inflation. In addition, the board will review proposals concerning supplemental and extra duty pay.
The board will also consider staffing needs and vote on new positions for the 2019-20 school year.
Other business before the board:
- Consider changes to the school district's activities code, which covers students who participate in extracurricular activities.
- Review of 2018-19 budget year-to-date estimates and the ending fund balance.
- Update on hiring status for the 2019-20 school year, along with resignations and approval of contracts.
- Preliminary review of the 2019-20 budget.
- Approval for Jobs for America's Graduates students to stay overnight for a Business World seminar.
The meeting will be preceded by the Finance Committee meeting at 6 p.m. and Personnel Committee meeting at 6:30 p.m.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.