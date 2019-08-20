Tomah Area School District electors will vote on a proposed 4.31 percent property tax levy for the 2019-20 school year when they gather for the district's annual meeting Monday, Aug. 26.

The annual meeting starts at 7:30 p.m. and will be preceded by the budget hearing at 7 p.m.

Electors will also cast votes on furnishing school meals and free textbooks and establish salaries of board members.

The meeting also includes a preview of the 2020-21 school year and communication with the public.

The vote on the levy is advisory. The Tomah School Board will take a binding vote on the levy in October after final enrollment, state aid and property value figures are finalized.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

