Tomah Area School District electors will vote on a proposed 4.31 percent property tax levy for the 2019-20 school year when they gather for the district's annual meeting Monday, Aug. 26.
The annual meeting starts at 7:30 p.m. and will be preceded by the budget hearing at 7 p.m.
Electors will also cast votes on furnishing school meals and free textbooks and establish salaries of board members.
The meeting also includes a preview of the 2020-21 school year and communication with the public.
The vote on the levy is advisory. The Tomah School Board will take a binding vote on the levy in October after final enrollment, state aid and property value figures are finalized.
