The Tomah Area School District Board of Education recently recognized two businesses and one municipality for their support of the district’s schools: Timberwood Bank, Tomah Area Credit Union, and the city of Tomah.
These businesses were honored as part of the Wisconsin Association of School Boards 2019 Business Honor Roll program. The program recognizes local school district business partners that support their local schools by providing resources or additional learning opportunities for students and staff.
“The board is honored to acknowledge these businesses for their generous support and for helping to prepare the children of our community to be future leaders," said Tomah School Board president Aaron Lueck.
The school district described their contributions as follows:
Timberwood Bank is a strong supporter of the Tomah Area School District providing special recognition/programs for both students and staff. Timberwood Bank University provides an opportunity for high school students to successfully plan for their future through a comprehensive exploration of subjects such as budgeting and saving, identity theft and cyber security. In addition, subjects such as economy, credit and loans help students gain a better understanding of the financial world they are about to enter upon graduation. The program provides students with indispensable, real-world knowledge, as well as a few perks upon completion of the program. Students who have met the attendance and academic requirements are rewarded for their diligent work with a $250 scholarship, and a certificate of completion.
The no-cost seven-week program consists of one 60-minute course per week, culminating in a final essay contest based in part on Joe Fazio’s book, This might be a dumb question, but How Does Money Work” for which first- and second- prize winners are chosen to receive a $1,000 and $750 scholarship, respectively. In addition, Timberwood Bank supports five local teachers each year by sponsoring some of their classroom supplies. The bank takes nominations of outstanding teachers each summer and announces the winners at the Tomah Back to School BBQ held in August. Every teacher nominated receives a positive note on why they were nominated with a small gift, and five teachers receive $200 toward school supplies.
Tomah Area Credit Union is a strong educational partner with the Tomah Area School District providing financial literacy opportunities for our students that are uniquely tied to the characteristics and needs of our school community.
For many years TACU has provided checkbooks for our students to use as part of "Reality Check," a financial simulation program which allows students to pretend to be older, employed, living on their own and having to budget for their needs and wants with a specified salary.
TACU has expanded its involvement in the Tomah Area School District with two additional programs which benefit our students. Tito's TACU is a student-run branch of the TACU named after Tomah High School's mascot, Tito the Timberwolf. THS students have the opportunity to use Tito's TACU's many services, and it's a great way to learn about money and financial independence. TACU's 5-Spot Savers Club, available at all elementary schools in the Tomah Area School District, is best described as an opportunity for elementary school students to deposit their money (pennies, nickels, quarters) at school.
Elementary students bring money to school and the money is collected during class on collection days each week. The money earns interest in the student's 5-Spot Savers Club Account, and students can watch the savings grow with quarterly statements and/or online banking. At the end of each quarter, TACU donates $300 to the classrooms with the most deposits that quarter. The program continues as students move to middle school with AJ’s Mall. Two $50 winners are randomly drawn from the students that have made deposits throughout the quarter.
The City of Tomah works collaboratively with the Tomah Area School District whenever an opportunity is presented.
The district appreciates the assistance provided by the Parks and Recreation Department in allowing the use of the Tomah swimming pool for end-of-year student celebrations and for swimming lessons coordinated through the District’s summer school program, Summer PACK (Positive Adventures Creating Knowledge). In addition, the city of Tomah approved a Youth Training and Community Development Project to secure a worksite/living laboratory for high school students participating in the building trades program.
The city of Tomah through the Tomah Housing and Community Development Program agreed to fund the construction of a three-unit, one-bedroom apartment complex which students built with contractors who bid parts of the project. This two-year endeavor provided benefits to the school and the Tomah community. Students were provided with rich experiences in the skilled trades, and the City expanded its low-income housing available in Tomah.
