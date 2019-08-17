The Tomah School Board will hear an update on hiring staff and opening-day school activities when it meets for its regular monthly meeting Monday, Aug. 19 at Robert Kupper Learning Center starting at 7 p.m.
It will be the last regular board meeting before the opening day of school Tuesday, Sept. 3. The year-round Lemonweir Elementary School began classes July 17.
Other agenda items include:
- Approval of Frank G. Andres and Thomas Earle grants.
- Annual reports on alternative education, seclusion and restraint data and expulsion history.
- Proposal to replace HVAC controls at Tomah High School.
- Report on 2019 homecoming activities. The homecoming football game is Friday, Oct. 11 vs. West Salem.
- Resignations/approval of contracts.
The regular meeting will be preceded by the Finance Committee at 6 p.m. and Personnel Committee at 6:30 p.m.
