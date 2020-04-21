School year in Tomah district to end May 22

What's left of a truncated 2019-20 school year in the Tomah Area School District will end May 22.
The Tomah School Board voted 7-0 to waive the minimal hours of instruction requirement after Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers ordered school buildings shut down for the remainder of the school year.
The board took the vote Monday during its regular monthly meeting at Robert Kupper Learning Center after holding a public hearing to consider the waiver.
School district superintendent Cindy Zahrte said it would be nearly impossible to make up the lost hours after school buildings were closed March 18 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Zahrte said while some instructional hours are being salvaged through online teaching, the district would need to extend the school year to July 1 to recoup the hours. She said a survey of parents showed overwhelming support for ending the school year in May.
"I think there is approval from the community to do that," Zahrte said.
Zahrte said students are getting roughly four hours of online instruction per day compared to the 6½ hours of instruction prior to the shutdown. She said online instruction in Tomah began just one day after shutdown and that she was "pleasantly surprised" by the percentage of parents who had internet access. She said many districts took up to two weeks to make the online transition.
However, she said it's difficult for many parents to manage their children's online learning, especially if there's more than one child in the home.
"We know this is a burden for parents who are trying to work from home (and) have three children trying to do school work," Zahrte said. "We have heard from parents who are saying, 'This is just too much. I can't educate my kids while I'm still working myself."
She said there are still multiple issues to be resolved, such as the 45/15 calendar at Lemonweir Elementary School, which begins in mid-July, and to what extent material from the fourth quarter can be incorporated into the start of next year. Zahrte said the state Department of Public Instruction is likely to waive the rule that prohibits schools from starting before Sept. 1.
In other business, school district business manager Greg Gaarder delivered an update on the 2020-21 budget. He said the economic shutdown triggered by COVID-19 has introduced significant uncertainties into the budgeting process.
Gaarder said the biggest variable is state aid. He said it's likely a budget repair is coming from the state Legislature as income and sales tax revenues drop.
"We know we have issues with the economy," he said. "What we don't know is how this is going to play out in the school budget."
The district got some positive budgetary news with its health insurance bids. Gaarder said premiums will rise five percent this year instead of the eight percent that was budgeted. He said that represents a positive budget impact of $150,000.
The board also:
- Approved an additional $10,000 to fund a prep choir for the school district's show choir program.
- Ratified a $153,000 contract with CESA 4 for services covering the 2020-21 school year.
- Heard that no decision has been made on the Summer PACK program. Zahrte said if the program is held this summer, it would likely start in July and that any decision would be made in early June.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!