School year in Tomah district to end May 22

However, she said it's difficult for many parents to manage their children's online learning, especially if there's more than one child in the home.

"We know this is a burden for parents who are trying to work from home (and) have three children trying to do school work," Zahrte said. "We have heard from parents who are saying, 'This is just too much. I can't educate my kids while I'm still working myself."

She said there are still multiple issues to be resolved, such as the 45/15 calendar at Lemonweir Elementary School, which begins in mid-July, and to what extent material from the fourth quarter can be incorporated into the start of next year. Zahrte said the state Department of Public Instruction is likely to waive the rule that prohibits schools from starting before Sept. 1.

In other business, school district business manager Greg Gaarder delivered an update on the 2020-21 budget. He said the economic shutdown triggered by COVID-19 has introduced significant uncertainties into the budgeting process.

Gaarder said the biggest variable is state aid. He said it's likely a budget repair is coming from the state Legislature as income and sales tax revenues drop.