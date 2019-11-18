Mitchelle Schroader

Nurse practitioner Mitchelle Schroader, DNP, is back in a familiar setting. She has returned to Gundersen Tomah Clinic to care for patients of all ages.

In addition to offering primary care, Schroader can also evaluate and treat women’s health issues and chronic conditions such as hypertension and diabetes, provide DOT physicals and make referrals for specialty care when needed.

After growing up in California, Schroader received her baccalaureate of science degree in nursing from Austin Peay State University in Clarksville, Tennessee, before earning her Master of Science in nursing and family nurse practitioner from Western University of Health Sciences in Pomoma, California. She also earned her Doctor of Nursing Practice from Western University.

From 2011-2018 she saw patients at Gundersen’s clinics in Tomah and Sparta. She also recently worked at then-Tomah Memorial Hospital.

In her free time, Schroader enjoys spending time with family and friends, snowmobiling, kayaking, hiking, going to sporting events and concerts, reading and playing guitar.

Schroader's daughter, Addie, is following in her footsteps as she is attending nursing school and is also going to be working at Gundersen.

To schedule an appointment with Schroader, call Gundersen Tomah Clinic at (608) 372-4111.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

