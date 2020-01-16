Schumacker retires after 35 years at Fort McCoy

Ginger A. Schumacker of Tomah recently retired at Fort McCoy with more than 35 years of federal service.
Schumacker most recently served as a Human Resources Specialist with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Human Resources. Her previous positions included clerk typist, audio visual services clerk and human resources technician.
Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Hui Chae Kim presented Schumacker with a Civilian Service Commendation Medal, certificate of retirement with pin, certificate of appreciation, and a commander’s coin. She also received a length-of-service certificate recognizing 35 years of federal service.
On behalf of the Human Resources directorate, Kim presented Schumacker with a U.S. flag that had been flown from the installation flagpole in her honor.
Schumacker said her retirement plans include travel, crafting, and spending time with family.