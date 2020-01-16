You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Schumacker retires after 35 years at Fort McCoy
0 comments

Schumacker retires after 35 years at Fort McCoy

{{featured_button_text}}
Thirty-five years of service

Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Hui Chae Kim presents Ginger A. Schumacker with a Civilian Service Commendation Medal.

 Steve Rundio

Ginger A. Schumacker of Tomah recently retired at Fort McCoy with more than 35 years of federal service.

Schumacker most recently served as a Human Resources Specialist with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Human Resources. Her previous positions included clerk typist, audio visual services clerk and human resources technician.

Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Hui Chae Kim presented Schumacker with a Civilian Service Commendation Medal, certificate of retirement with pin, certificate of appreciation, and a commander’s coin. She also received a length-of-service certificate recognizing 35 years of federal service.

On behalf of the Human Resources directorate, Kim presented Schumacker with a U.S. flag that had been flown from the installation flagpole in her honor.

Schumacker said her retirement plans include travel, crafting, and spending time with family.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News