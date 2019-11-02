A pair of Tomah science teachers promises "an hour of scientific delights" Thursday, Nov. 7.
Oakley Moser, physics teacher at Tomah High School, and Larry Scheckel, retired THS science teacher, will conduct science demonstrations accompanied by simple explanations of scientific phenomena at 6:30 p.m. at the Deke Slayton Memorial Space and Bicycle Museum in Sparta.
The team of Moser and Scheckel will feature demonstrations of sound, waves, talking on a laser beam, flame under a balloon, heat, how fuses work, Newton’s Laws, electricity, light and color.
The science of soap bubbles will be demonstrated, and at least one child will be picked from the audience to be placed inside a soap bubble, and the Alka-Seltzer rocket and rocket balloon will illustrate Newton’s Third Law.
Moser and Scheckel said the yearly science programs are presented to inspire both kids and adults to be curious about the world around them and stimulate them to learn more. They also said "a few hidden surprises await those attending."
The event is free to the public. There will be a drawing for door prizes for adults, and each child who attends will receive a gift.
