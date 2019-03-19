Science demonstrations will be presented on Thursday, March 21 at 6:30 p.m, at the Deke Slayton Memorial Space and Bicycle Museum in Sparta.
Oakley Moser, physics teacher at Tomah High School, and Larry Scheckel, retired science teacher, will entertain and educate with many science demonstrations accompanied by simple explanations of scientific phenomena.
The team of Moser and Scheckel will feature some of their favorite demonstrations of the past 10 years of science programs, including Bernoulli’s Principle, which explains the lift of a wing, the baseball curveball, the flying coffee cup, and the carburetor that mixes gas and air for cars and trucsk.
They will demonstrate and explain how the 300-pound incense burner is made to swing back and forth in the Cathedral of St. James in Santiago, Spain, without or anything or anyone touching it. The science of soap bubbles will be demonstrated, and a child will be chosen to be placed inside a soap bubble.
Several demonstrations of the science of sound and waves will also be presented.
The yearly science programs are presented to inspire both children and adults to be curious about the world around them and stimulate them to learn more.
The event is free to the public. There will be a drawing for door prizes for adults and each child will receive a gift.
