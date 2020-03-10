Screening for COVID-19 implemented at Tomah VA facility

The Tomah Veterans Administration Medical Center announced Tuesday that anyone who enters the facility will be pre-screened. The policy was implemented in response to COVID-19 virus.

"While the Centers for Disease Control still considers COVID-19 to be a low threat to the general American public, the Tomah VA Medical Center is paying special attention to it," the Tomah center announced.

The release said screening may lengthen entry times and that patients should allow for that when arriving for their appointments.

Patients are asked to take the 4th Street entrance at the main medical center campus and stop at the designated checkpoint. Community Outpatient Clinics will have designated check-in points for screening at those locations.

The screening consists of a temperature check and the following questions:

Is the patient experiencing fever or worsening cough or shortness of breath?

Has the patient traveled to China, Japan, Italy, Iran or South Korea in the last 14 days?

Has the patient been in close contact with someone, including health- care workers, confirmed to have the coronavirus disease?