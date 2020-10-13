 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sean Burke: Welcome to your free newspaper
0 comments

Sean Burke: Welcome to your free newspaper

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

To our Monroe County neighbors:

Welcome to your new newspaper, The Journal serving Monroe County and surrounding communities.

This free publication will be delivered to your mailbox every Friday.

Beginning today, The Journal will reach 24,000 homes each week in the communities of Tomah, Sparta, Camp Douglas, Kendall, Oakdale, Tunnel City, Warrens, Bangor, Rockland and West Salem.

And did I mention that it’s free!

Formerly the Tomah Journal, your new expanded regional newspaper will provide a glimpse of life in Monroe County, our region and our state, as you’ll see in today’s edition. Plus, you’ll notice a lot more information from local businesses in Monroe County who support the new publication and help us deliver it to you. Please help support local business with your business.

If you’re a local business owner eager to reach more than 24,000 homes in the most cost-effective way, there’s no better place to be than The Journal. As well, we offer a host of modern digital marketing solutions to meet your needs. If you’re interested, please let us know by calling Corey Dressel at 608-343-7038 or email to corey.dressel@lee.net. We look forward to the opportunity to work with you.

As well, we want to hear from you! If you have a story to share, or participate in a local club or organization and want to share your local happenings, please visit us at (link to form here) and share your story and photos. It will be our pleasure to share them with the community.

Folks who previously subscribed to the Tomah Journal have received information about a subscription to the La Crosse Tribune, our sister newspaper, or a refund. We hope you’ll enjoy the comprehensive daily coverage of the Tribune as a complement to your free edition of The Journal.

Enjoy!

Sean Burke

Sean Burke

 Ross Hailey
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Thank you for 33 fulfilling years
News

Thank you for 33 fulfilling years

On Nov. 7, 1987, I met Tomah Journal owner/publisher John Kenny in a Madison hotel lobby to discuss an opening for a reporter “strong on sports.”

News

Traffic crash kills Tomah woman

A rural Tomah woman is dead after a two-vehicle traffic crash at Hwy. 131 and Hwy. A in the town of Wilton. Ida Yoder, 49, was pronounced dead…

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Spring flooding outlook for La Crosse, Winona area

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News