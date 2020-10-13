Sean Burke: Welcome to your free newspaper

To our Monroe County neighbors:

Welcome to your new newspaper, The Journal serving Monroe County and surrounding communities.

This free publication will be delivered to your mailbox every Friday.

Beginning today, The Journal will reach 24,000 homes each week in the communities of Tomah, Sparta, Camp Douglas, Kendall, Oakdale, Tunnel City, Warrens, Bangor, Rockland and West Salem.

And did I mention that it’s free!

Formerly the Tomah Journal, your new expanded regional newspaper will provide a glimpse of life in Monroe County, our region and our state, as you’ll see in today’s edition. Plus, you’ll notice a lot more information from local businesses in Monroe County who support the new publication and help us deliver it to you. Please help support local business with your business.

If you’re a local business owner eager to reach more than 24,000 homes in the most cost-effective way, there’s no better place to be than The Journal. As well, we offer a host of modern digital marketing solutions to meet your needs. If you’re interested, please let us know by calling Corey Dressel at 608-343-7038 or email to corey.dressel@lee.net. We look forward to the opportunity to work with you.