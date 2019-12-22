Search for new Tomah superintendent resumes Jan. 6

The next phase of the search for a new Tomah Area School District superintendent is Monday, Jan. 6, when the board holds a special meeting at Miller Elementary School. The board announced its plans during its regular monthly meeting Dec. 17 at Robert Kupper Learning Center.
Board members have decided to hire a consultant to assist with the search. Cindy Zahrte, who has served as superintendent since 2010, announced her retirement effective June 30, 2020.
The board is expected to pick the consultant from four finalists at the Jan. 6 meeting.
You have free articles remaining.
The meeting at Miller will be the first in which board members will use special meetings and Facilities Committee meetings to tour school buildings in the district. Board members agreed to a calendar with meetings to be held in every school building through the second week of May. The regular meetings held the third Monday of the month will continue to be held at Robert Kupper.
The board is reviewing the adequacy of the district’s school buildings after accepting a report from HSR Associates, a La Crosse architectural firm. HSR made no recommendations, but the report outlined shortcomings at nearly every school building, ranging from inflexible classroom design to lack to playground and parking space.
In other business, the board approved a trip by the Tomah High School band to New Orleans from Dec. 28, 2020, to Jan. 2, 2021. Members of the concert band and wind ensemble will make the trip.
High school band director Charlie O’Brien anticipates up to 150 students will travel to New Orleans at a cost of $950 per student. Due to the extended winter break with New Year’s Day falling on a Friday, no class time will be lost.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.