Search for Tomah superintendent down to three

The search for the next Tomah Area School District superintendent is down to three.

The school district Friday released the names of three finalists to replace superintendent Cindy Zahrte, who will retire after 10 years as superintendent effective June 30.

The finalists are:

Kehl Arnson, superintendent for the Viroqua School District.

Michelle Clark, principal at Tomah LaGrange Elementary School and former assistant Tomah Middle School principal.

Charles “Mike” Hanson II, former superintendent at the Joliet (Illinois) Township High School District 204.

Arnson has a 30-year background in education, serving as school principal at Wisconsin Heights High School, administrator for the Marietta (Georgia) School District, curriculum director of learning at Kettle Moraine and associate superintendent/director of secondary education in Stevens Point.

Clark was a middle school teacher and TAG coordinator for five years in Necedah prior to her serving as the Tomah Middle School assistant principal. She has served as an administrator in Tomah for 19 years.