Search for Tomah superintendent down to three

The search for the next Tomah Area School District superintendent is down to three.
The school district Friday released the names of three finalists to replace superintendent Cindy Zahrte, who will retire after 10 years as superintendent effective June 30.
The finalists are:
- Kehl Arnson, superintendent for the Viroqua School District.
- Michelle Clark, principal at Tomah LaGrange Elementary School and former assistant Tomah Middle School principal.
- Charles “Mike” Hanson II, former superintendent at the Joliet (Illinois) Township High School District 204.
Arnson has a 30-year background in education, serving as school principal at Wisconsin Heights High School, administrator for the Marietta (Georgia) School District, curriculum director of learning at Kettle Moraine and associate superintendent/director of secondary education in Stevens Point.
Clark was a middle school teacher and TAG coordinator for five years in Necedah prior to her serving as the Tomah Middle School assistant principal. She has served as an administrator in Tomah for 19 years.
Hanson spent 25 years as a teacher and administrator in the South Dakota public schools. After beginning his teaching career in Winner, South Dakota, he was a school principal at South Dakota schools in Mission, Miller and Winner. During his last 10 years in South Dakota, Mr. Hanson served as superintendent in Winner and Hill City.
The community will have an opportunity to meet the finalists Wednesday March 18, ask questions and provide input to the school board. The time and place of the meeting will be announced later.
The school board is expected to name the new superintendent in early April.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.