Seasonal weight restrictions coming to Monroe County roads

Drivers on local roads can soon expect season weight restrictions.

Weight limits on county roads are established by the Monroe County Highway Department each spring when the frozen ground begins to thaw, leaving the roadbed weakened and the highway vulnerable to severe damage from heavy loads. Restrictions are placed in order to protect the structural integrity of the highway and extend the life of the pavement.

Over the past 15 years, the earliest that restrictions have been placed was Feb. 20 (2017), the latest was March 19 (2007). Over the same period, removal of the restrictions ranged from March 31 (2017) to April 29 (2013). In 2020, restrictions were placed March 4 and removed April 6.

The highway department will issued another announcement in advance of the actual dates; however, restrictions may be placed at any time conditions warrant. The restrictions will take effect as soon as signs are posted on the highway.

During the time when restrictions are in place, all vehicles are limited to six tons per any one axle and 10 tons per any two axles under eight feet apart. The highway department strongly encourages drivers to complete any heavy hauling while the ground is still frozen.