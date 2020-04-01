Seasonal weight restrictions for Monroe County Highways end April 6

The seasonal weight restrictions for vehicle using Monroe County highways will be removed effective Monday, April 6. Weight restrictions on individual bridges will remain in effect as posted at the bridge.

Restrictions on vehicle weight are placed each spring to reduce damage while the road base is unstable. This year the restrictions were posted March 4.

The typical limit on most Monroe County highways is 40 tons total vehicle weight. Permits to transport oversize and overweight loads may be requested by submitting an application to the Highway Department. Application forms, the policy on vehicle weight restrictions and permits and a fee schedule may be found on the Highway Department web page at co.monroe.wi.us.

For further information, contact the Highway Department by phone at 608-269--8740 or via e-mail at highways@co.monroe.wi.us.

