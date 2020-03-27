Second harvest delivery goes to drive-through

The Second Harvest mobile pantry unit that serves Tomah is now a drive-through operation.

Food items for the Tuesday, April 7 delivery will be pre-packed and loaded directly into the client's vehicle. Household information will be taken at that time.

The mobile pantry will set up at 4 p.m. in the parking lot at Tomah Recreation Park. Clients are asked to watch for signs and follow instructions from the volunteers.

This process will continue until further government guidelines are received. Any changes will be announced in local media outlets and the Chamber of Commerce website.

The mobile pantry is held the first Tuesday of the month is Tomah and is sponsored by the Tomah Lions Club.

