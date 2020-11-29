Second Heart of the Farm-Women in Agriculture Dec. 14

The second online session of the Heart of the Farm-Women in Agriculture online Coffee Chats will be Monday, Dec. 14 from 10-11 a.m.

The Heart of the Farm-Women in Agriculture online Coffee Chats series is a University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension program that addresses the needs of farm women by providing education on farm business topics, connecting them with agricultural resources and creating support networks. The hour-long series will run on the seonnd Monday of each month through March 8, 2021.

There is no charge for attending the series but registration is required at: https://uwmadison.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJItceirrzkvEtfMSLLljrhhSJFMymAHHUA4.

Once registered, participants will receive an email confirmation containing information about joining the meeting. Registered participants will need the meeting website link or phone number to join the meeting.

Jackie Carattini, Nancy Vance and Lori Zierl are Human Development and Relationship Educators with the University of Madison, Division of Extension. All three of them work with families and communities to improve family well-being and community awareness in the areas of family economics, poverty awareness, health and nutrition education.