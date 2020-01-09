Security camera used to refer Tomah man for assault

A 35-year-old Tomah man was arrested Jan. 1 after video footage reportedly recorded him attacking a woman.

Donald James Winters was referred for non-aggravated battery, recklessly endangering safety, false imprisonment, disorderly conduct and bail jumping.

Police were called to a Mill Avenue address, where a person provided footage of the incident that was recorded with a security camera. Police watched four different camera views of the incident that occurred around 10 p.m. Dec. 31.

The footage shows Winters pursuing a woman as she was running away from her residence. The woman was fully clothed but was barefoot and not wearing a jacket on a cold winter night. Winters was wearing only boxer shorts.

Winters caught up to the woman as she tried to maneuver around a pair of parked vehicles. As he grabbed her, both fell onto the cement. The footage showed the woman trying to free herself and grabbing onto a truck bed to avoid being pulled back to her residence. Winters pulled on the woman’s shirt and neck until she fell to the ground.