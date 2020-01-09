Security camera used to refer Tomah man for assault

A 35-year-old Tomah man was arrested Jan. 1 after video footage reportedly recorded him attacking a woman.
Donald James Winters was referred for non-aggravated battery, recklessly endangering safety, false imprisonment, disorderly conduct and bail jumping.
Police were called to a Mill Avenue address, where a person provided footage of the incident that was recorded with a security camera. Police watched four different camera views of the incident that occurred around 10 p.m. Dec. 31.
The footage shows Winters pursuing a woman as she was running away from her residence. The woman was fully clothed but was barefoot and not wearing a jacket on a cold winter night. Winters was wearing only boxer shorts.
You have free articles remaining.
Winters caught up to the woman as she tried to maneuver around a pair of parked vehicles. As he grabbed her, both fell onto the cement. The footage showed the woman trying to free herself and grabbing onto a truck bed to avoid being pulled back to her residence. Winters pulled on the woman’s shirt and neck until she fell to the ground.
The footage shows Winters delivering several closed fist strikes to the woman’s head and shoulder. He fell down again and began pulling the woman’s hair before they both began to walk back toward the residence. They began arguing, and the woman tried to push away before being shoved against the building. Winters again grabbed the woman by her hair and pulled her shirt so hard that it came off. He then assisted the woman to her feet and they walked back toward the residence.
When police interviewed the woman the following day, she still had multiple bruises on her face and arms. The woman told police that Winters was schizophrenic and was under pressure from recent court cases. She confirmed that Winters forced her back inside the residence against her will.
Winters was at the residence when police arrived and was arrested without incident.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.