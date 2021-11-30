Seminar on renting farmland Dec. 17

The University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension’s Farm Management Friday will host a webinar leasing farmland Friday, Dec. 17 from 11 a.m. to noon.
“The amount of rented farmland continues to rise each year,” said Katie Wantoch, UW-Madison Extension Dunn County agriculture educator. “Leasing of farmland can provide an easy mode of entry for beginning producers or established farmers who would like to expand their production. Communication between the farmer and landowner is key to establishing a relationship that will meet both party’s needs. How you start that conversation can impact building the strong, solid, and long-lasting farmer-landowner relationship.”
There is no charge to participate in the sessions, but pre-registration is required to allow access. Register online at go.wisc.edu/FarmReadyResearch.
This webinar is the first of the Farm Management Fridays webinar series to be held throughout the winter.