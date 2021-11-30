Seminar on renting farmland Dec. 17

“The amount of rented farmland continues to rise each year,” said Katie Wantoch, UW-Madison Extension Dunn County agriculture educator. “Leasing of farmland can provide an easy mode of entry for beginning producers or established farmers who would like to expand their production. Communication between the farmer and landowner is key to establishing a relationship that will meet both party’s needs. How you start that conversation can impact building the strong, solid, and long-lasting farmer-landowner relationship.”