Several new staffers will be joining Senate Minority Leader Jennifer Shilling, D-La Crosse, in her legislative office for the upcoming 2019-2020 session.
Tony Palese, will serve as Shilling's chief of staff. Palese has over a decade of experience in Shilling’s office serving as communications director and policy analyst.
Mark Bender, who previously worked for Rep. Mark Spreitzer, D-Beloit, has joined the Shilling office as the legislative director.
Mitch Greenberg, a former Shilling intern and field director for the State Senate Democratic Committee, will join as a policy analyst.
Morgan Newcomb, who most recently worked as a Shilling intern, will join the office as constituent relations manager.
Sarah Semrad, a former Shilling district intern and recent graduate of the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, will serve as the district representative.
Kate Constalie and Steven Worley will continue in Shilling’s state capitol office.
Shilling's 32nd District includes the towns of Angelo, Adrian, Tomah, Leon, Wells, Ridgeville, Wilton, Portland, Jefferson, Sheldon and Wellington and villages of Norwalk, Wilton, Melvina and Cashton in Monroe County; and all of Vernon County except the town of Greenwood.
