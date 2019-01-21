State Sen. Patrick Testin, R-Stevens Point, has announced five listening sessions that will take place Monday, Jan. 28.

A listening session in Tomah will is scheduled from 9-10 a.m. at The Bakers Table, 223 Superior Ave., in Tomah.

Members of the public and the press are invited to attend the sessions, where Testin will listen to questions, concerns and ideas.

“Last session, I held 37 listening sessions, and this session I’d like to hold even more,” Testin said. “I appreciate the chance to have a respectful dialogue, and hope to hear from as many people as possible.”

Testin will also conduct listening sessions in Friendship, Coloma, Hancock and Plover.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue.

Subscribe today

Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.