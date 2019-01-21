State Sen. Patrick Testin, R-Stevens Point, has announced five listening sessions that will take place Monday, Jan. 28.
A listening session in Tomah will is scheduled from 9-10 a.m. at The Bakers Table, 223 Superior Ave., in Tomah.
Members of the public and the press are invited to attend the sessions, where Testin will listen to questions, concerns and ideas.
“Last session, I held 37 listening sessions, and this session I’d like to hold even more,” Testin said. “I appreciate the chance to have a respectful dialogue, and hope to hear from as many people as possible.”
Testin will also conduct listening sessions in Friendship, Coloma, Hancock and Plover.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.