Senior Navy leaders visit Fort McCoy

Sailors stationed at Fort McCoy as part of the U.S. Navy’s Recruit Training Command’s Restriction of Movement mission hosted several senior Navy leaders on Oct. 27.

Acting Assistant Secretary of the Navy (Manpower and Reserve Affairs) Catherine Kessmeier, Chief of Naval Personnel Vice Adm. John Nowell Jr. and Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy Russell Smith visited the installation to tour the facilities and review the precautions that help protect recruits from contracting the COVID-19 virus.

The U.S. Navy’s ROM mission launched at Fort McCoy on Aug. 21 in an effort to mitigate the risk of spreading COVID-19 in the Navy’s only boot camp, located in Great Lakes, Illinois. Approximately 1,200 recruits arrive at Fort McCoy via bus each week and spend 14 days in a restricted status to ensure they are not infected with the virus. Once they are medically cleared, they return to boot camp to begin their training.

The delegation toured one of the recruit barracks buildings, spoke with Navy medical personnel about precautions and testing capabilities, and conducted a town hall discussion with RTC staff members. Rear Admiral Peter Garvin, commander of Naval Education and Training Command, and Rear Admiral Jamie Sands, commander of Naval Service Training Command, both senior commanders of RTC, also joined the visit.