Seniors take initiative for Sparta High School prom

Due to the impacts of COVID-19, the Sparta High School senior class of 2021 did not get opportunity to make memories at their junior class prom last year. With shadows also looming on this year’s prom event, Sparta seniors Libby Leis and Justine Pokorny are organizing a prom for their fellow class, scheduled for this spring.

The country-themed prom event was voted on by the senior students and is slated to take place at Country Reflections Event Barn in Sparta. Although this is not a Sparta High School event, Leis and Pokorny are going through all the appropriate motions to be sure this is a fun, safe and memorable event for all who wish to attend. Along with the seniors, Leis, Pokorny and their fellow classmates have graciously opened this event up to this year’s junior class to participate in the dance portion of the evening with DJ Tim Dearman.

“It’s been a tough year, and we have already missed out on so much as we wrap up this important chapter of our lives," said Leis. “I truly hope this event helps fill the void we are all feeling as we prepare to graduate later this spring.”