A convicted sex offender with three convictions in southeast Wisconsin will become a resident of Monroe County.
The Monroe County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday that Henry B. Gryer will be released from Sand Ridge Secure Treatment Center in Mauston sometime before July 31 and reside at a Grayling Avenue address in the town of Oakdale.
The sheriff's office will hold a community meeting Monday, July 29 at the Tomah Police Department about his release.
Gryer has been convicted of the following:
- Having sex with a child 16 years or older, Racine County, 1993.
- Fourth-degree sexual assault (habitual), Racine County, 1994.
- Third-degree sexual assault, Kenosha County, 2010.
Gryer was sentenced to prison for the 1993 conviction and has been incarcerated or on parole for the majority of the time since then. Gryer was on parole in 2010 on a nonsexual-related conviction when he was charged with the 2010 assault, which triggered a revocation of his parole and a prison sentence.
In 2013, Gryer was placed at Sand Ridge, and in April Gryer was found by the court to be a sexually violent person and he was committed to the custody of the Wisconsin Department of Health Services in April.
According to the Kenosha News, all three of Gryer's convictions involved girls younger than 18. The article says he was scheduled to be released in Kenosha April 22 and was expected to remain in the Kenosha area.
Gryer is required to submit to lifetime GPS monitoring and comply with all requirements of a lifetime registrant of Wisconsin’s sex offender registration program and other supervised release rules.
He is the third sex offender placed on Grayling Avenue. Michael McGee, a convicted sex offender from Racine County, was placed at a Grayling Avenue duplex in May 2017. Randy Poff, who had been released after serving a sentence for a 1991 sexual assault in La Crosse, was placed in the same duplex in 2016.
Wisconsin state law places limitations on where convictions sex offenders can live after their release.
All sex offenders in Wisconsin are listed on the Department of Corrections Sex Offender Registry website.
