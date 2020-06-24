Shawano native takes over as Fort McCoy Natural Resources specialist

“Over the past 15 years of working on Fort McCoy with CSU, I have gotten to know the Natural Resources Branch staff very well,” Luepke said. “The folks within the NRB are always very team oriented, easy to work with, and very willing to pass along the knowledge they have accumulated over the years.

“The NRB team is very dedicated to protecting the natural resources on the installation and doing their part for the Fort McCoy team that makes it possible for Fort McCoy to continue to provide many great training opportunities for the Army and the Department of Defense.”

He added that he is looking forward to new opportunities in the future to support the installation.

“I am very gracious and excited for the opportunity to continue my career in natural resources at Fort McCoy,” Luepke said. “I look forward to the new opportunities and challenges in the years to come.”

NRB chief Tim Wilder, who is also a longtime biologist at Fort McCoy, said he appreciates what Luepke brings to the team.