Sheriff's report: Black River Falls man accused of assault

A 34-year-old Black River Falls man was referred to the district attorney after allegedly assaulting a woman. Daniel J. Edgerly was referred for battery, strangulation and disorderly conduct.
A woman told police that Edgerly was a passenger in a vehicle she was driving through Kendall Dec. 15 between 9-10 a.m. She said Edgerly started screaming and got within inches of her face. She stopped the vehicle in the middle of the road to kick Edgerly out.
When the woman stopped the vehicle, she said she could feel a glass cup Edgerly was holding strike the right side of her face, hitting her cheekbone and jaw. She pulled the car next to the Hidden Bar and Grill and coaxed Edgerly into exiting the car along with her.
The woman then jumped back into the vehicle, but when she attempted to close the door, Edgerly grabbed it and prevented the woman from shutting and locking it. She said Edgerly grabbed her by the throat for two to three seconds to keep her quiet. She said Edgerly requested that she drive them to a Hwy. 71 residence.
After they arrived, the woman said Edgerly offered an apology. She said she ignored the apology, which triggered another round of yelling and swearing by Edgerly.
The report says the woman had a red mark on her check bone and a bruise on her jaw.
In other Monroe County Sheriff’s Office news:
Benjamin W. Basswood, 24, Sparta, was referred to the district attorney for obstructing an officer after a Nov. 18 traffic stop in the town of Sparta. He is accused of giving a false name after being pulled over for a defective registration lamp. He was wanted on a Department of Corrections warrant.
Hilari Francis Haskins, 37, Sparta, and Ricky T. Smith, 36, La Crosse, were referred to the district attorney for drug charges after police responded to a suspicious 911 call Dec. 9 in the town of Angelo.
Dispatch informed police that a woman was on the line and a male could be heard yelling in the background. After the call was disconnected, dispatch called back the number and spoke to Haskins, who said the call was inadvertent. Police who responded to the scene were suspicious of that explanation since the call came from a land line. The report says Haskins was slurring her words and that her pupils were dilated.
Police could detect the odor of marijuana at the residence and a marijuana cigarette was observed on a dresser. A search of a bedroom in the residence allegedly found a glass methamphetamine pipe, two cut straws, a digital scale, two tourniquets and vape pen.
Haskins was referred for possession of methamphetamine. Smith was referred for possession of marijuana.
Jessica Jean Hawes, 36, Mauston, was referred to the district attorney for possession of drug paraphernalia, operating after revocation and tampering with an ignition interlock device after a Nov. 18 traffic stop in the town of Little Falls.
Police pulled over a vehicle driven by Hawes after observing erratic driving behavior on Hwy. 71. Police detected the odor of marijuana and asked Hawes to exit the vehicle. A search of Hawes’ purse allegedly found a marijuana smoking device, and a bag of unused needles was located in the center console of the vehicle.
Wesley James Tennison, 27, Sioux Falls, South Dakota, was referred to the district attorney for possession of marijuana after a Dec. 16 traffic stop on Interstate 90.
Tennison was a passenger in a vehicle stopped for speeding 88 mph in a 70 mph zone. A search of the vehicle found over 50 grams of marijuana stored in plastic bags and wrapped in marijuana cigars. Tennison admitted ownership of the storage containers where marijuana was located, according to the report.
Bruce E. Williams, 36, Sparta, was referred to the district attorney for bail jumping. He is accused of violating a no-contact order.
Valerie J. Pishnery, 35, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for violating a court order. She is accused of taking a two-year-old child to Arizona and failing to obey a court order to return the child to Wisconsin.