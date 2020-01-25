Sheriff's report: Black River Falls man accused of assault

A 34-year-old Black River Falls man was referred to the district attorney after allegedly assaulting a woman. Daniel J. Edgerly was referred for battery, strangulation and disorderly conduct.

A woman told police that Edgerly was a passenger in a vehicle she was driving through Kendall Dec. 15 between 9-10 a.m. She said Edgerly started screaming and got within inches of her face. She stopped the vehicle in the middle of the road to kick Edgerly out.

When the woman stopped the vehicle, she said she could feel a glass cup Edgerly was holding strike the right side of her face, hitting her cheekbone and jaw. She pulled the car next to the Hidden Bar and Grill and coaxed Edgerly into exiting the car along with her.

The woman then jumped back into the vehicle, but when she attempted to close the door, Edgerly grabbed it and prevented the woman from shutting and locking it. She said Edgerly grabbed her by the throat for two to three seconds to keep her quiet. She said Edgerly requested that she drive them to a Hwy. 71 residence.

After they arrived, the woman said Edgerly offered an apology. She said she ignored the apology, which triggered another round of yelling and swearing by Edgerly.