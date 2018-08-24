A 24-year-old Redlands, California, man was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for resisting and assaulting staff while incarcerated at the Monroe County Jail.
Jailers were conducting a shakedown when they discovered that Joshua Salivar had a comb with several teeth missing on one end that was sharpened in the form of a weapon. He reportedly told police he had been sexually assaulted by another inmate, an accusation that jail staff concluded was unfounded. Salivar had been described by jail staff as anxious and agitated recently. The report says he refused to surrender the comb before flushing it down a toilet. Salivar attempted to punch, head-butt and kick jailers as they attempted to apply handcuffs, according to the report.
Salivar was referred for battery to an officer, resisting an officer and disorderly conduct.
In other Monroe County Sheriff’s Office news:
Robert Arthur Ramo, 50, St. Louis, Missouri, and Victoria Joann Funmaker, 19, Black River Falls, were referred to the district attorney for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia after a July 31 traffic stop in the town of Scott.
Police recorded a vehicle driven by Ramo traveling 67 mph on a 55 mph zone on Hwy. 173 and initiated a traffic stop. Police asked Ramo if there was any contraband in the vehicle, and he reportedly replied, “a little bit of pot.” Police then searched the vehicle. In the center console, police reportedly found two sandwich bags containing a total of six grams of marijuana, a glass smoking device with burned residue and a metal grinder.
The report says police also found a duffel bag containing Funmaker’s personal belongings. A search through the bag allegedly found a zip bag with one gram of marijuana, a glass smoking device with burned marijuana and a grinder with marijuana inside.
The report says Funmaker initially gave a false identity to police, which triggered an obstructing an officer referral.
Kyle Leshawn Henry, 27, Rockland, was referred to the district attorney for failing to report to jail. He is accused for failing to report July 31 to serve a 10-day sentence for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Peter A. Bennett, 45, Warrens, and Roy Jack Williams II, 54, Mauston, were referred to the district attorney for multiple drug-related charges after an Aug. 8 traffic stop in the town of Byron.
Police observed a vehicle without working registration lamps on Hwy. 173 and initiated a traffic stop. The driver was identified as Williams; Bennett was a passenger in front. Williams admitted that his driver’s license had been revoked for drunk driving, and the report says police could detect an odor of intoxicants coming from the vehicle. Williams failed a field a sobriety test, and a preliminary breath test recorded a blood-alcohol level of .059, under the legal limit of .08. He was handcuffed and placed in the squad car.
Police searched the vehicle and allegedly found a Ziploc bag with a white crystalline residue, which later tested positive for methamphetamine. Police also reportedly found a pill crusher and three pills identified as Oxycodone Hydrochloride, a drug available by prescription only, and three cut straws. The report says Bennett told police that Williams crushes the pills and “sucks them up.”
Bennett and Williams were both referred for possession of methamphetamine, possession of an illegally obtained narcotic and possession of drug paraphernalia. Williams was also referred for fourth-offense drunk driving and operating after revocation/drunk-driving related.
Wyllis Jay Lund, 36, and Jennifer Lund, 36, both of Sparta, were referred to the district attorney after a July 3 incident in the town of Leon.
Police were called to a Jancing Avenue residence, where Jennifer Lund told police that Wyllis Lund was intoxicated and had left the residence through the back door. A witness said Wyllis Lund struck Jennifer Lund in the arm and spit beer on her before punching a television set and throwing an Xbox to the floor, breaking both items. Police also observed a broken chair in the residence.
Wyliss Lund was referred for disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property. He and Jennifer Lund were both referred for violation of no-contact orders.
Benjamin M. Sidie, 42, West Salem, was referred to the district attorney for bail jumping. He is accused of violating a no-contact order while incarcerated at the Monroe County Jail.
Samantha Marian Lee Criswell, 24, and Loren Richard Lifka, 28, La Crosse, were referred to the district attorney for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia after an Aug. 6 traffic stop on Interstate 90.
Police pulled over a vehicle driven by Criswell for a defective registration lamp. Police detected the odor of raw marijuana, and Criswell told police she had smoked marijuana 2 ½ hours earlier. A search of the vehicle allegedly found a plastic zip bag with two grams of marijuana, a smoking device with burned marijuana residue, a pill bottle with marijuana inside, a grinder and an electronic cigarette that contained burned marijuana.
Travis Lee Rhyme, 34, Mindoro, was referred to the district attorney for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia after an Aug. 8 traffic stop in the town of Angelo.
Police observed a vehicle with a cracked windshield traveling westbound on Hwy. 16 and initiated a traffic stop. The report says Rhyme appeared nervous and that his hands shook as he fumbled with his wallet. Police noticed a brown paper bag on the driver’s seat, which Rhyme said contained a couple of beverages. Police later determined they were alcoholic beverages, which violated a bond condition that prohibits him from consuming alcohol and triggered a bail jumping referral.
Police searched the vehicle and allegedly found a glass smoking device with burned marijuana residue. He was arrested and transported to the Monroe County Jail.
Benjamin W. Thornbury, 21, Warrensville, Illinois, was referrerd to the district attorney for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia after an Aug. 9 traffic stop in the town of Sparta.
Police pulled over a vehicle after radar recorded it traveling 82 mph in a 55 mph zone on Hwy. 27. During the stop, police detected the odor of marijuana. A search of the vehicle allegedly found a mason jar containing 28.2 grams of marijuana, a large glass bong, a sandwich bag with marijuana residue, a glass smoking device with marijuana residue, a metal smoking device, rolling papers and a hand-held propane tank.
Jordan Lee Smiegja, 28, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for disorderly conduct after an Aug. 11 incident in the town of Tomah. He is accused using a handgun to shoot a radio that belonged to another person.
Terrance Michael Traywick, 18, Warrens, was referred to the district attorney after allegedly making frivolous 911 calls. He is accused of calling 911 six different times Aug. 11 and issuing abusive tirades toward dispatch staff. He was arrested by city of Tomah police while walking on Highway 12 and was referred for disorderly conduct and unlawful use of a phone.
Tanya M. Larson, 24, Mauston, was referred to the district attorney for battery. She is accused of striking a woman on the arm during an Aug. 3 incident in the town of Tomah.
Brandon S. Gallagher, 31, Sparta, was referred to the district attorney for disorderly conduct after an Aug. 10 incident in the town of Greenfield. He is accused of instigating a loud argument in the pit area of Tomah/Sparta Speedway.
Timothy J. Thill, 35, Norwalk, was referred to the district attorney for disorderly conduct. He is accused of punching walls inside a town of Ridgeville residence during an Aug. 14 incident. The report says Thill had fresh scrapes on his hand when police arrived. A woman at the residence told police Thill was intoxicated, and a preliminary breath recorded a blood-alcohol level of .162.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundnio@lee.net.
