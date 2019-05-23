A 29-year-old Eau Claire man was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for third-offense drunk driving after an April 1 traffic stop on Interstate 94.
Police pulled over an eastbound vehicle driven by Brandon Scott Gee for a defective headlamp near the Hwy. 12-21 exit. The report says Gee and a passenger immediately lit cigarettes, which an officer interpreted as an attempt to mask the odor of intoxicants. The officer had a K9 conduct an exterior sniff of the vehicle, and the dog signaled the presence of narcotics. A search of the vehicle allegedly found a marijuana shake belonging to the passenger.
Gee took a field sobriety test, and police determined that he was impaired. He was taken to Sparta Mayo Hospital for a blood draw, and a preliminary breath test detected no alcohol in his blood.
In other Monroe County Sheriff’s Office news:
Christopher Dale Ripp, 34, Wilton, was referred to the district attorney for possession of marijuana with intent to deliver after an April 4 traffic stop in the town of Wilton.
Police observed a southbound vehicle driven by Ripp on Hwy. 131 without a front license plate. The report says Ripp appeared nervous during the traffic stop and that his hands were shaking. Police suspected there were drugs in the car and summoned a K9 to conduct an exterior sniff of the vehicle. After a positive sign from the dog, police searched the vehicle and found a grocery bag in the trunk that allegedly containing 54 grams of marijuana, a digital scale with marijuana residue and rolling papers.
Police also found potting soil and a roll of plastic drip mat commonly used in plant cultivation.
Ripp was also referred for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Corey Leann Carlton, 32, Baraboo, and Haley Nichole Pelot, 26, Wisconsin Rapids, were referred to the district attorney for possession of an illegally obtained prescription drug after an April 8 traffic stop in the town of Angelo.
Police ran a check of a vehicle and determined that its owner, Carlton, had an active arrest warrant. The report says Carlton was the driver and that she initially refused to look at the officer or identify herself. She eventually told police she didn’t believe anything illegal was in the vehicle but that she often loaned it to a boyfriend who used marijuana.
A search of the vehicle located a pill bottle with its label torn off. The bottle allegedly contained 32.5 pills of Nabumetone, which can be obtained only by prescription.
Carlton and Pelot, a passenger, denied knowing who the pills belonged to. The report says Pelot was asked to identify herself after police found the pills and that she gave a false identity. She was referred for obstructing an officer.
Tracy Lynn Woodhouse, 45, Cashton, was referred to the district attorney for disorderly conduct. She is accused of causing a disturbance April 6 at Low Places Bar in Melvina and throwing a beer bottle at a customer.
Joshua Allen Snyder, 36, and Maryn N. McLees, 37, both of Sparta, were referred to the district attorney for disorderly conduct after an April 3 physical altercation in the town of Little Falls. Snyder was also referred for bail jumping for violating a bond condition that prohibits him from consuming alcohol.
Four days later, Snyder was later referred to the district attorney for bail jumping after allegedly contacting McLees in violation of a no-contact order.
Jonah Lee Miller, 23, Stevens Point, was referred to the district attorney for possession of drug paraphernalia and bail jumping after an April 5 traffic stop in the town of LaGrange. Police reportedly found a smoking device containing burned marijuana during the stop.
Joseph Michael Bailey, 19, Norwalk, and a 17-year-old juvenile were referred to the district attorney for disorderly conduct and simple battery after a physical altercation March 31 at a village of Norwalk residence.
Bailey, who told police he was moving from the residence, said he was attacked by the juvenile as he returned to retrieve personal items. The report says Bailey had a red mark on his eye. The juvenile told police that she hit Bailey twice after he called her derogatory names and caused her to fall backward by with a hard shove to her shoulders.
Daniel Stuart South, 49, Norwalk, was referred to the district attorney for theft. He is accused of stealing a stereo system, wireless charger, broken vacuum cleaner and PlayStation3 from one victim and a television from a separate victim.
Stuart told police the first victim owed him money and that he took the items to settle unpaid debts. He said the second victim refused repeated requests to remove the television, valued at $450, from his residence. Stuart told police he sold the television for $35 or $40.
Jesse G. Keyser, 37, Warrens, was referred to the district attorney for obstructing an officer. He is accused of giving police false information during the investigation of a trespassing incident in Warrens.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
