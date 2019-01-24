A 49-year-old Milwaukee man was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for assaulting a woman while traveling through Monroe County Jan. 2 on Interstate 94.
Police were called shortly after 12:30 a.m. to a disturbance in a moving vehicle north of Tomah. Police pulled over the vehicle and were told that Larry L. Willhite Jr. had struck a woman in the face and caused a laceration on her nose and a swelling on her upper lip.
The woman said a passenger in the car wanted to call police, but Willhite grabbed the phone and threw it out the window. When Willhite pulled over the retrieve it, the woman pulled out a phone she had kept hidden and called 911.
Willhite was referred for simple battery, false imprisonment and disorderly conduct.
In other Monroe County Sheriff’s Office news:
Lawrence Lee Stewart Jr., 36, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for bail jumping. He is accused of violating a no-contact order and a bond condition that prohibits him from possessing or consuming alcohol.
Sean Christopher Lauterborn, 50, Sparta, was referred to the district attorney for failing to report to jail. He was scheduled to begin a 45-day sentence with Huber privileges for disorderly conduct.
Brittany Nicole Ambrosini, 31, Sparta, was referred to the district attorney for obstructing an officer.
Ambrosini had felony warrants and was being sought by Sparta police as a suspect in a Sparta arson case. During the search, police observed a vehicle registered to Ambrosini traveling southbound on Hwy. 12 shortly after midnight Dec. 29, 2018, in the town of Grant.
Police waited for backup before conducting what the report described as a “high risk” stop. The report says Ambrosini exited the vehicle and didn’t comply with police instructions. She reportedly saluted police, danced and shook her hands in the air. When instructed to drop to her knees, she covered her face and said, “no.” She said police had no reason to arrest her and that she was being mistaken for Ambrosini’s “twin sister.”
After refusing several more commands, police deployed a Taser, which finally gained Ambrosini’s compliance.
Chandler A. Brewer, 21, La Crosse, was referred to the district attorney for battery and disorderly conduct after a Dec. 30 incident in the town of Sparta.
Police responded to a fight at the Hangout Bar. When police arrived, a man was lying on the ground with several people standing around him. The report says there was blood on the man’s face and on the ground directly under his head. The victim also had a cut on his cheek, and he told police a tooth was fractured.
The assailant was identified as Brewer, who told police he had gone to the Hangout Bar after receiving a call from Wyllis J. Lund, 37, Sparta, asking for help after someone had threatened to beat him up. Brewer said he struck the victim in self-defense.
Lund has a bond provision that prohibits him from consuming alcohol, which triggered a bail jumping referral.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.