A 44-year-old Minneapolis man was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for multiple drug charges after an April 14 traffic stop on Interstate 90-94 west of Oakdale.
Demetrius Stanford Lamonte Noble was referred for possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, possession of ecstasy with intent to deliver, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of an illegally obtained prescription drug.
Police pulled over a vehicle driven by Noble for traveling 77 mph in a 70 mph zone shortly after 2 a.m. The report said Noble appeared nervous and gave a rambling explanation for his whereabouts. Police detected an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Noble told police there was no contraband in the vehicle and gave police permission to search.
Police found a backpack that contained two bags of green leafy substance a plastic bag with assorted pills. Noble reportedly said the leafy substance was “CBD and a bunch of hash” and was going to be used in cookie mix. He said the pills were Viagra.
The search allegedly found more bags of leafy substance and pills. The report says police found nearly 3 ½ pounds of marijuana, along with 5 ½ Xanax pills and more than 1,000 Ecstasy pills. Police also found a glass smoking device and an electronic scale, both of which contained marijuana residue.
In other Monroe County Sheriff’s Office news:
Ashley M. Booher, 31, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for endangering safety by reckless use of a weapon and disorderly conduct after an April 13 incident. She is accused of walking in the back of a town of Greenfield residence with a pistol and firing two shots while intoxicated. A preliminary breath test recorded a blood-alcohol level of .157.
Benny Charles Vann, 25, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for battery to an officer and disorderly conduct.
According to the report, Vann had been transported to the Monroe County Jail for booking when he picked up a pen and brandished it in a stabbing motion. After the officer drew his Taser, Vann allegedly threw a plastic chair at the officer, who was able to gain compliance before deploying the weapon.
Jason S. Keyser, 44, and Laurie Lynne Keyser, 44, both of Camp Douglas, were referred to the district attorney for burglary, trespass and theft after police responded to a vehicle that had become stuck in the mud April 20 in the town of Lincoln.
The property owner told police that the vehicle was sitting on private property without the owner’s permission. Shortly after being dispatched, an officer located the suspect vehicle traveling north on Hwy. O. The report says the vehicle contained $1,145 worth of stolen property.
Anthony Floyd Greengrass, 35, Black River Falls, was referred to the district attorney for physical abuse of a child after an April 9 incident in the town of Little Falls.
Police were called to a Dakota Avenue residence, where a visibly intoxicated Greengrass was standing at the end of the driveway. The report says he had multiple scratches on his face. He told police he got into an argument with Justina Cecile Hindsley, 45, Black River Falls, and a girl who was with Hindsley.
The girl told police that Greengrass punched her and pulled her hair during the dispute. The girl also told police that Greengrass and Hindsely pushed each other during the dispute. Greengrass denied assaulting anyone and acted only in self-defense. He said Hindsley struck him with a tire iron several times.
Greengrass and Hindsley were both referred for battery and disorderly conduct. Greengrass was also referred for bail jumping for violating a bond condition that prohibits him from consuming alcohol. A preliminary breath test recorded a blood-alcohol level of .221.
Lucas J. Mauer, 23, Kendall, was referred to the district attorney for disorderly conduct. He is accused of wrestling a man to the floor during an April 7 altercation in the town of Wellington.
Tony M. Millward, 41, Wisconsin Rapids, was referred to the district attorney for obstructing an officer. He is accused of giving an officer a false identity during an April 14 traffic stop in the city of Sparta. He had an active arrest warrant and was transported to the Monroe County Jail.
Thomas D. Hughart, 63, and Shirley L. Larson, 52, both of Tomah, were referred to the district attorney for disorderly conduct. They are accused of hitting each other during a March 24 altercation in the town of Greenfield.
Macey R. Bills, 20, Black River Falls, was referred to the district attorney for bail jumping. She is accused of a violating a La Crosse County bond condition that prohibits her from consuming alcohol. A preliminary breath test recorded a blood-alcohol level of .065.
Cameron Joseph Hetrick, 24, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia after an April 16 traffic stop in the town of Tomah.
Police pulled over a vehicle driven by Hetrick for failure to display a front license plate. The report says Hetrick appeared nervous and agitated during the stop. Police suspected the presence of drugs and summoned a K9 to conduct an exterior sniff of the vehicle.
After the K9 indicated a positive response, police searched the vehicle and allegedly found a broken smoking device, a blunt that contained a green, leafy substance and a marijuana shake. The smoking device tested positive for methamphetamine.
Jeffrey T. Denton, 41, New Lisbon, was referred to the district attorney for possession of drug paraphernalia. Police detained Denton April 17 for a Department of Corrections warrant and allegedly found a pipe that police believe was used to smoke marijuana.
Cole Ryan Lamb, 32, Sparta, was referred to the district possession of drug paraphernalia and bail jumping. He was detained by police April 20 in the town of Angelo and allegedly had three glass methamphetamine smoking devices in his backpack. He has a bond condition that prohibits him from possessing drug paraphernalia, which triggered the bail jumping referral.
