SHERIFF'S REPORT: Minnesota man referred for assault

A 36-year-old Rosemount, Minnesota, man was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney after an alleged assault at a town of Little Falls residence Nov. 2. Christopher S. Gradine was referred for battery, suffocation, criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct.
Police were called to a Hwy. 27 residence, where a witness said Gradine choked another man at the residence with a sweatshirt. The man was pushed against a book shelf, which caused a vase to fall and break. The man said he had difficulty breathing while he was being choked.
A woman inside the residence ordered Gradine to leave and called police. When police arrived, Gradine was outside the residence with blood on his hands and head, according to the report. Gradine’s wounds were described as superficial and didn’t require immediate medical attention. He appeared to be heavily intoxicated and told police he had smoked marijuana earlier in the evening. A preliminary breath test recorded a blood-alcohol level of .209.
In other Monroe County Sheriff’s Office news:
Christina M. Zieler, 35, Necedah, was referred to the district attorney for possession of methamphetamine and delivering articles to an inmate. She is accused of concealing methamphetamine inside a Kool-Aid packet while housed as an inmate in the Monroe County Jail.
Paul G. Schmitz, 40, Sparta, was referred to the district attorney for trespassing and bail jumping.
According to the report, a landowner in the town of Angelo reported a man wearing a mask, later identified as Schmitz, was setting off trail cameras on the property. The landowner went to investigate and discovered that someone had built an unauthorized tree stand on the property.
A police officer and the landowner approached the tree stand Oct. 27 and found Schmitz sitting in it. Schmitz reportedly apologized multiple times and admitted he shouldn’t have been there. He had a bond condition that prohibits from him from committing crimes, which triggered the bail jumping referral.
Jay A. Johnson, 53, Sparta, was referred to the district attorney for bail jumping. He is accused of violating a no-contact order stemming from a domestic incident that occurred in La Crosse County.
John F. Brabant, 36, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for multiple charges after a Nov. 3 incident in the village of Oakdale.
Police were called to a disturbance on Badger Drive, where Brabant was reportedly involved in an altercation with two other people. Witnesses told police that an intoxicated Brabant became infuriated when another resident refused to give him his car keys. The resident said Brabant pushed her to the floor and then hit another resident in the head with a closed fist during the tirade.
When police arrived, Brabant had been pinned to the ground and was no longer fighting. Witnesses warned police that Brabant was still agitated and was ready to fight with the police. The report says Brabant, who was speaking incoherently and had white foam on the corners of his mouth, threatened to punch an officer in the face. He refused multiple orders to place his hands behind his back to be handcuffed. Police fired a Taser round into Brabant and finally gained compliance after threatening a second Taser strike.
Brabant was transported to the Monroe County Jail, where a preliminary breath test recorded a blood-alcohol level of .11. He was referred for battery, resisting an officer and disorderly conduct.
Richard John Janick Jr., 25, Sparta, was referred to the district attorney for criminal damage to property after an Oct. 23 incident in the Monroe County Jail. He is accused of punching a mirror and breaking it while housed as a prisoner in the Monroe County Jail.
Kathy Joe Lee Ann Dingman, 31, Sparta, and Ashli Lyn Phillips, 30, La Crosse, were referred to the district attorney for battery by prisoner after a Nov. 4 altercation in the Monroe County Jail. The report says the two got into a fight after arguing over the television volume while housed as inmates in the Monroe County Jail.
Roger D. Harvey, 33, New Lisbon, was referred to the district for trespassing and obstructing an officer after police responded to a Nov. 2 trespassing complaint in the town of Byron.
A landowner told police she saw Harvey back a truck up to a utility trailer that was stored on the property. The property owner told police that Harvey exited his truck as if he was going to hook up the trailer. The landowner confronted Harvey, who said he waiting for people who were holding a family reunion on the property. The landowner told Harvey there was no reunion scheduled there. Harvey told the landowner his name was “Dean,” got back into the truck and left the property. The landowner took down the license plate number and called police.
Later in the day, police got a call from a woman who said she was the one driving the truck in question. During the phone conversation, the police could hear a man’s voice in the background giving her instructions. Police then returned to the landowner’s residence. The landowner identified Harvey through a photo and said nobody else was in the truck with him.
