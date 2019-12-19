SHERIFF'S REPORT: Minnesota man referred for assault

When police arrived, Brabant had been pinned to the ground and was no longer fighting. Witnesses warned police that Brabant was still agitated and was ready to fight with the police. The report says Brabant, who was speaking incoherently and had white foam on the corners of his mouth, threatened to punch an officer in the face. He refused multiple orders to place his hands behind his back to be handcuffed. Police fired a Taser round into Brabant and finally gained compliance after threatening a second Taser strike.

Brabant was transported to the Monroe County Jail, where a preliminary breath test recorded a blood-alcohol level of .11. He was referred for battery, resisting an officer and disorderly conduct.

Richard John Janick Jr., 25, Sparta, was referred to the district attorney for criminal damage to property after an Oct. 23 incident in the Monroe County Jail. He is accused of punching a mirror and breaking it while housed as a prisoner in the Monroe County Jail.

Kathy Joe Lee Ann Dingman, 31, Sparta, and Ashli Lyn Phillips, 30, La Crosse, were referred to the district attorney for battery by prisoner after a Nov. 4 altercation in the Monroe County Jail. The report says the two got into a fight after arguing over the television volume while housed as inmates in the Monroe County Jail.