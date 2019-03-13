A 39-year-old St. Paul, Minnesota, man was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for fourth-offense drunk driving after a Feb. 10 traffic stop.
Police pulled over westbound vehicle on Interstate 90-94 operated by Yelton Earl Cates for defective registration and tail lamps. The report says the vehicle took a long time to stop and crossed the centerline several times before pulling onto the shoulder. Cates brought the vehicle to a stop, but it then began slowly moving toward the ditch before he applied enough brake pressure to bring the vehicle to a stop.
The report says Cates’ speech was slurred and lethargic and that he struggled to form words. Police detected a strong odor of alcohol. When Cates was asked how much alcohol he had consumed, he reportedly replied, “not much, my foot.”
Cates allegedly gave police a false identity, and police found an opened can of beer on the passenger floor. He reportedly failed a field sobriety test and refused to take a preliminary breath test. When told that he would be subject to a blood draw, he appeared to refuse and told police, “it’s going to be fun.” He was taken to Sparta Mayo Hospital for the blood draw, which he first refused before later complying.
Cates was also referred for obstruction an officer.
In other Monroe County Sheriff’s Office news:
Dean Cobbins, Fargo, North Dakota, and Tiffany Tiajuana Holmes, Chicago, were referred to the district attorney for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia after a Feb. 9 traffic stop.
A vehicle driven by Cobbins was pulled over for speeding. Police detected the “overwhelming” odor of freshly burned marijuana, and Cobbins told police that he had smoked marijuana in Chicago earlier in the day. Holmes, a passenger in the vehicle, corroborated Cobbins’ account.
A search of the vehicle allegedly found a marijuana shake and crumbs throughout the front seat of the vehicle, a digital scale with burned marijuana, two butts from marijuana cigars and three unburned marijuana cigarettes.
Police also found a half-emptied bottle of tequila. Cobbins denied consuming alcohol, but a preliminary breath test recorded a blood-alcohol level of .061. There was a five-year-old passenger in the car, which triggered a referral against Cobbins for operating under the influence of a restricted substance with a passenger under 16.
Lawrence L. Stewart, 37, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for disorderly conduct and bail jumping after a Feb. 12 incident in the town of Byron. He is accused of punching and breaking a cabinet door and kicking a vehicle during the disturbance.
Theresa L. Hansen, 34, Sparta, was referred to the district attorney for possession of methamphetamine and delivering articles to an inmate while a prisoner in the Monroe County Jail. She is accused of bringing a plastic bag containing methamphetamine into the jail after being booked Feb. 7.
Christopher J. Tallent, 23, Warrens, was referred to the district attorney for multiple charges after a Feb. 12 altercation in the village of Warrens.
Police were called to a Yogi Circle address, where police found a tipped-over coffee table, broken glass and Tallent on top of a man on the living room floor. Tallent complied with a police order to stand up, and the man told police, “I’m in a lot of pain.”
The man said Tallent gets violent when he drinks. He told police that an intoxicated Tallent flipped the coffee table and rushed toward him. He said Tallent threw several items and pushed, punched and bit him. He said he was fearful for additional injuries Tallent could have inflicted had police response not arrived as quickly.
A preliminary breath test of Tallent recorded a blood-alcohol level of .153.
Tallent acknowledged an argument took place and that he punched the man. The report says Tallent resisted police efforts to handcuff him and had to be forced into a squad car. He was referred for battery, disorderly conduct and resisting an officer.
Gregory McKinzie, 48, Sparta, was referred to the district attorney for disorderly conduct. He is accused of screaming and throwing objects during a Feb. 11 incident at a town of Angelo residence.
