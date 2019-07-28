Two people were referred to the Monroe County District Attorney after police heard a firearm discharged from a vehicle June 27 at Mill Bluff State Park.
Taylor Dawn Sanford, 24, Colorado Springs, Colorado, was referred for possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, and Dustin Matthew Turner, 32, Camp Douglas, was referred for possession of an illegally obtained prescription drug and a felon in possession of a firearm.
According to the report, police observed a silver Fiat parked on the side of Funnel Road near a hiking trail entrance at the park. Three people were seen exiting the woods and entering the vehicle, which pulled through the park’s main parking lot to the end of a road. A short time later, police heard a firearm discharged in the vicinity of the vehicle.
Four officers from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and Wisconsin State Patrol approached the vehicle, and a strong odor of marijuana could be detected from 100 feet away, according to the report. Turner was sitting in the driver’s seat, and Sanford was sitting in the back with another occupant. As police prepared to talk to the subjects, one of the officers saw glass smoking device on the floorboard.
Police learned that Turner was a felon who was prohibited from possessing a firearm and was taken into custody. Sanford told police the weapon belonged her and that she carried it for self-protection. She said Turner fired the weapon with no particular target. The weapon was identified as a Walthers P99cAs nine millimeter handgun loaded with eight rounds of ammunition.
A search of the vehicle reportedly found a baggy near a center cup holder that contained four capsules of Gabapentin, and a backpack that contained methamphetamine, THC wax and a methamphetamine pipe. Police also found a marijuana bong in the back seat.
Sanford and Turner were transported to the Monroe County Jail.
In other Monroe County Sheriff’s Office news:
Jessie G. Keyser, 38, Warrens, and Randy L. Dopson, 25, Tomah, were referred to the district attorney for drug charges after police responded to a June 22 disturbance at Econo Lodge in Tomah.
Police arrived shortly before 1 a.m. to discuss an argument that Keyser had with a woman at the motel. Police separated the two without making an arrest. Keyser told police that Dopson had given him a ride to the motel, and as one of the officers left, he noticed Dopson sitting in the driver’s seat in the parking lot. A check of the license plate showed that Dopson had a revoked driver’s license.
Police approached the vehicle to cite Dopson for operating after revocation. A K9 sniffed the exterior of the vehicle and alerted police to the presence of narcotics. Police located a backpack that allegedly contained methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, new and used gem bags, used needles, a digital scale and a pair of night vision binoculars.
Dopson told police the backpack belonged to Keyser. Police also found a gem bag with a small amount of methamphetamine inside a cup holder. Keyser was apprehended two days later by Tomah police.
Christopher D. Cole, 27, La Crosse, was referred to the district attorney for battery by a prisoner after a June 24 incident in the Monroe County Jail. He is accused of striking a fellow inmate in the face and stomach during an argument over a television remote control.
Derrick Scott Godfrey, 28, and Allison M. Worster, 33, both of Tomah, were referred to the district attorney for bail jumping. They are accused of violating a bond condition that establishes a 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. curfew. Police identified the two during a June 28 traffic stop shortly after 9:30 p.m. in the town of Angelo.
